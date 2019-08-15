The Firetruck Pull took place over the weekend in the HEB parking lot on 200 Veterans Blvd. Thirteen teams competed and were divided into two divisions: men and women. The event is a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
“In addition to the Torch Run, the program features a variety of fundraising opportunities including merchandise sales, donations and pledges for Torch Runners and community events such as Polar Plunges, Firetruck Pulls and 5K runs,” according to the Special Olympics webpage.
Seven teams competed in the men’s division, including a co-ed team representing Laughlin AFB, and six teams in the women’s division.
Participants represented U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, Office of Field Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Marshals, Del Rio Police Department, Del Rio Fire Department, Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, Val Verde Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services, Laughlin Air Force Base Security Forces and Emergency Services, Texas National Guard, Alabama National Guard, The Body Factory, The Edge Health and Fitness Center, San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District teachers and administrators, and local citizens.
Each team was assigned the task of pulling a Del Rio Fire Department firetruck as fast as possible. The teams pulled the vehicle twice and had their times averaged out after the second round.
Team Border Patrol OG won the women’s division, with an average time of 14.7025 seconds followed by team Border Patrol 2 (Punishers) in second place, with a time of 15.19 seconds, and EMS in third place with a time of 15.29 seconds.
Border Patrol also took first place in the men’s division with an average of 13.59 seconds. Del Rio Fire Department took second place with an average time of 13.89 seconds followed by DPS in third place with an average time of 14.1425.
Del Rio federal, state and local law enforcement participate in two major events for the Texas Special Olympics: The Law Enforcement Torch Run and the firetruck pull. The torch run takes place in coordination with the the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Special Track and Field Day within the April and May timeframe.
The event was sponsored by Frio Distributors, Silver Eagle Distributors, Brown Automotive, Wash-N-Go, Express Tunnel Car Wash, Villarreal’s Express Lube and Innovative Nutrition.
“Thank you to everyone that came out to participate in the Special Olympics for Texas Firetruck Pull. Special thanks to HEB for letting us take over their parking lot and the Del Rio Fire Department for letting us borrow a firetruck,” U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector Training Operations Officer David L. Garcia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.