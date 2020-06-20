It seems very timely that the unrest in our nation falls during the Father’s Day timeframe. While our nation is divided into many social groups pointing fingers at other demographics for discrimination, distress, disadvantage, and beyond, I propose that the most responsible demographic for all of the disunity in this county (and likely the world) is the male gender.
No – not the police, nor any particular race. Not Republicans or Democrats. Not based on income inequality, nor education inequality. Not geographically, or culturally. Men, plain and simple.
In fact, according to the 2018 Uniform Crime Report (UCR) from the FBI, the male gender is responsible for 72.8% of all arrests, including 87.8% of murders, 96.8% of rapes, 84.89% of robberies, 76.44% of aggravated assaults, 80.4% of burglaries, 77.2% of motor vehicle thefts, 77% of vandalism, 90.7% of unlawful weapons possessions, 93.1% of sexual offenses, 75.3% of drug abuse violations, 82.8% of unlawful gambling, 74.5% of DUI’s, 79% of drunkenness, and the list goes on. These male-gender violation statistics outnumber any other demographic. In fact, gender is the single largest predictor of criminal behavior.
So, why?
Well, let’s look back at history. In the pilgrim days, families were very “traditional” and united. Men worked on their farms or in their family’s shops or businesses. They brought their sons to work with them, when not in school, and taught them their specific trades. Their character was passed down from generation to generation. Slavery, however, delivered a giant hit to the male gender (as well as other demographics, but that’s for a different topic). With slavery, many respects of manhood were stripped from black men. Now, all of a sudden, there were two classes of men – white and black – superior and inferior in the minds of many.
As industry and production increased in America, it became more profitable for men to begin to commute to work for companies, leaving their sons at home, and only returning in the evening after a long day’s work and barely giving their left-over energy to their families.
World War I and World War II produced another giant dent in the male gender, as millions of men left home and fought overseas. Women became very active in the workplace, to compensate of the lack of men, who were now oversees.
After generation and generation of small changes to the identity of the male gender, here we are today. What does it mean to be a “man”? I suspect there are thousands of different opinions out there. I am willing to bet that most men have no idea how to completely even answer that question, which makes the concept of manhood extremely confusing. What is a man supposed to act like?
Confused men cause problems. Most men are insecure in their own identity, but instead of speaking about their insecurities with other men out of fear of showing weakness or being judged, emotions are bottled up. They don’t discuss the hard facts of life with their boys, and their boys turn into confused, insecure, and isolated adults. To face this isolation and insecurity, many boys turn to drugs, alcohol, gangs, and other distractions from reality.
Daily occupations consume the vast majority of a father’s time with his children. A Pew Research poll stated that 52% of working dads see it as challenging to balance work and family. One statistic shows that fathers only spent an average of 37 seconds (yes!) per day with their young children. Compared with the 30-50 hours of television that children watch each week, that is a very scary statistic. Where are our young men learning how to be a man? Who (or what) is their model? And our young women – where are they learning what a real man should be, so that they choose wisely in marriage?
The Bible is very specific on what a man should be. And yes, while the Bible is a very old book, it is still completely relevant today (Hebrews 4:12). For instance, Proverbs 22:6 is one of the most well-known verses regarding parenting (fatherhood): “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Paul writes to the church in Corinth, in 1 Corinthians 13 (ironically, the love chapter): “When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.” Later in the same letter (16:13-14), “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong. Let all you do be done in love”.
And yet more:
Psalms 112:1, “Praise ye the Lord. Blessed is the man that fears the Lord, that delights greatly in his commandments”.
And, importantly,
“Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church” (Ephesians 5:25).
Even, after all of this direction from the scriptures, there is the most compelling model of a man – Jesus, who said to the Pharisees (religious men of the Jewish church - Matthew 22:37, 39), “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind…[and]…love your neighbor as yourself.”
So, what is a man? Rooted in scripture, a man is one who first and foremost loves. He conducts himself accordingly. He fears and honors God. He no longer acts childish. He adores his wife. He trains up his children in the same way.
So, fathers, on this Father’s Day, meditate on the unrest in this country, and in this world. Imagine a world where every father was a man, by God’s (the creator or man) definition. Imagine if every young boy grew up with the attention and love of his father, and every young girl grew up with such admiration of her father that she chose a true man in marriage. I’m sure that you will come to the same conclusion that I have – the real problem is men, or lack thereof.
Dan Schreiber is a Del Rio certified meteorologist and columnist. The News-Herald has published his opinion pieces on weather and other topics.
