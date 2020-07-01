Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday closed city parks along the San Felipe Creek to all activities, citing an “alarming” rise in the number of local COVID-19 cases over the past week.
The closure, effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, went one step further than the closure of the creek itself, which the council approved at its June 30 meeting.
Tuesday’s action by the council means no one is allowed in city parks along the creek, including the walkers, joggers, runners and bicyclists that previously had been permitted to use the walkways along the creek. The closure includes the San Felipe Springs Golf Course.
The council voted to close the creek parks entirely on a 5-2 vote, with Councilman Jim DeReus and Councilman Rowland Garza voting against the measure, and the rest of the council voting in favor of it.
The vote to close the creek side parks came after the council heard an update on enforcement activities in the creek parks from Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr.
“Since last week’s closure of the parks for water activities, we have had some people who, for whatever reason, state to (officers) that they were not aware, so we have had a few cases of having to get people to leave, but for the most part, people have been extremely compliant. I’m going to say about 98%,” Knoll told the council.
“But we have had a few folks who are not. We’ve had a few folks who are a little more challenging with the officers. . . There have been a few citations issued, and in one case, we basically had to call a wrecker and be ready to hook up in an effort to get people to leave the water,” the chief added.
Knoll said although his officers aren’t “trying to find ways to go out and arrest people,” he is taking the COVID-19 situation seriously.
“I don’t want people infected, and I know if you haven’t been affected or had a family member that’s been affected or a relative or neighbor, I know it’s very hard to comprehend,” the chief said.
Knoll said his officers are trying handle enforcement efforts in as kind and understanding a manner as possible.
He said some changes made by the city internally, such as removing all of the jumps and ramps at the city’s skateboarding park, have assisted in those enforcement efforts.
After additional commentary, Knoll recommended the complete closure of the city’s creek side parks.
“The hardest parks to manage are those that are situated along the creek, simply because the creek is the gem and the beauty of Del Rio. People go there for the creek, not for the grills, the benches or the playground equipment, not the hike and bike trail. That’s why people go to those parks and for every one or two people walking or biking there, there are 10 that want to use the water, and that makes it real hard to enforce, because you end up splitting hairs with the public. If we’re going to close the waterways, I really think we need to consider a full park closure until we get a handle on this thing,” Knoll said.
He also recommended that closure include Hogan Park, an adult softball field along the creek.
When asked about a curfew and other suggestions, Knoll said Del Rioans should adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other guidelines already in place, such as physical distancing from persons not in their households and wearing face coverings in public.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado then made a motion that all parks along the San Felipe Creek, including Hogan Park, be closed and that even activities previously deemed essential exercising, like walking, jogging, running and biking, be prohibited there.
In making her motion, Salgado expressed her opinion that the city should also discourage sports camps and tournaments from being held in city parks.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano gave the second. In further discussion, Councilman Raul C. Ojeda asked Salgado if her motion included the San Felipe Springs Golf Course, which lies along the creek just north of U.S. Highway 90. Lozano then amended his motion to include the golf course, calling it “non-essential.”
Salgado, Lozano, Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr., Councilman Raul C. Ojeda and Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon voted in favor of the motion, and DeReus and Garza voted against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.