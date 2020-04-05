Dr. Daniel Joseph Chartrand, whose name was recently in the news as one of the first confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease in Del Rio, will no longer provide medical services as a Val Verde Hospital Corporation employee, Val Verde Regional Medical Center announced Friday.
The medical center issued the statement Friday afternoon, citing the separation date as of March 31, and said beginning Monday a new OB/GYN will be joining their staff.
Chartrand’s testing positive for the respiratory disease, also known as COVID-19, was announced March 29 by Val Verde Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Linda Walker in a social media video.
Chartrand, an obstetrics and gynecology board certified doctor, is also a Val Verde Hospital District Board member. He was re-elected for the Precinct 1 seat in May 2018.
“As of March 31, 2020, Dr. Daniel Chartrand will no longer provide medical services as a Val Verde Hospital Corporation employee. Val Verde Regional Medical Center, (VVRMC) remains committed to ensuring continuous OB/GYN services to our patients and community,” the medical center stated.
The medical center also announced the arrival of Eduardo E. Robles, M.D. starting Monday.
Robles is American Board Certified in OB/GYN and a Fellow of American Congress Obstetrics and Gynecology, the medical center said.
“Dr. Robles will assume care of our established OB patients, both in the clinic and the hospital. Dr. Robles will also begin taking new patients at the Rural Health Clinic located at 1801 Bedell Avenue. For an appointment call (830) 768 9200.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.