City of Del Rio Mayor Pro-Tem Liz Elizalde Calderon, presented Tuesday night the Miss Val Verde pageant with a proclamation declaring the month of January as “Miss Val Verde Pageant Kick Off Month.”
The proclamation recognized the many young women that participate in the pageant each year, while exhibiting their talents, charm, advocacy and beauty leading up to the pageant itself, according to Calderon.
“These outstanding young women will be the leaders of volunteerism in our community, sharing a combined 1,000 hours of service and advocacy projects,” Calderon said.
The pageant is designed to prepare participants for the future and reinforces the importance of education, character and community service, while expanding their cultural and social horizons, according to Calderon.
“We recognize the Miss Val Verde pageant family are working tirelessly to serve the people of the county of Val Verde,” Calderon said.
2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Arianna Rodriguez and Miss Val Verde Teen Natalia Sanchez accepted the proclamation on behalf of the pageant, and thanked the council for the recognition.
“We are excited to partner up with the city and county for collaborative efforts to continue our adoption of parks and cleaning of historical markers. The crown is for the people,” Miss Val Verde Pageant Director Claudia Lopez said.
Registration for the pageant is still ongoing, with the cut off being on Feb. 13, according to Lopez.
