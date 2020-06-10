Sunday dawned, a glorious early summer morning.
In the western sky, the ghostly pale disk of the Strawberry Moon, June’s full moon, slightly more than a day past full, slipped below the line of pecan trees across the creek from the Rincon Del Diablo.
Closer to me, in the Rincon proper, a pair of Mourning Doves called back and forth, the soft, minor notes of their song accompanying the rising sun. The two singing Mourning Doves are part of a small flock that stays in the Rincon all year long.
One of the singers was perched at the end of a bare branch in a mesquite that grows in the Rincon’s central meadow, while the other was closer to the creek, near a wild copse of tall tamarisk trees.
On Sunday morning, there was also a trio of Great-tailed Grackles in the Rincon. This was unusual. Normally, the grackles I see in the Rincon are flying overhead, winging off to foraging grounds closer to areas where there are more people.
In the Rincon, birds are forced to actively forage to eat, but the grackles have learned over time that the pickings are easier wherever there are people and their garbage.
But on Sunday morning, there was a female grackle in the tall grass close to the road on the southeast side of the Rincon. She seemed very intent on her work, poking her long bill into the tall grass, paying little attention to the two males that stayed near her, perched on the utility line along the road.
Golden morning sunlight flooded across the Rincon as the sun rose above the line of trees on the east side of the Rincon and even at its low, morning angle, promised a hot, hot day.
Summer Tanagers, male and female, flew back and forth across the Rincon, and a pair of Hooded Orioles, a female and a first-year male, foraged close to the creek.
I walked from my car to the north side of the Rincon. There is a large copse of anacua bushes growing in this area, and at this time of the year, their branches are heavy with a yellowish, waxy fruit beloved of many different species of birds, including Golden-fronted Woodpeckers, Brown-crested Flycatchers, Great Kiskadees, Northern Mockingbirds, Northern Cardinals, Couch’s Kingbirds and Long-billed Thrashers.
I wanted to see if there were any birds hanging around the anacua bushes, but on Sunday morning, there were none.
I didn’t stay by the creek long. After only an hour or so of walking around, I started to get uncomfortably hot, so it was time for me to get back into the air conditioning.
