Hundreds of Val Verde County residents lined up at the county fairgrounds Wednesday for a food distribution event.
Many of those who drove to the fairgrounds on North Main Street waited hours, some arriving more than two hours before the scheduled start of the distribution event, organizers said.
“This is a major food distribution event for all the residents of Val Verde County, no age limit, no income limit. It’s for everybody, because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez said as he surveyed workers from county precincts and the South Texas Food Bank in Laredo unloading tractor-trailers filled with food near the fairgrounds grandstands.
“We’ve got tons of food. We have over a half-million dollars’ worth of food here today for our residents: poultry, meat, dairy products, grains, fresh produce, canned goods, a lot of everything,” the commissioner added.
Vazquez has been doing regular food distribution events in his Precinct 2 since he was elected.
He said he believes the need among the residents of his precinct remains unchanged from the time COVID-19 first impacted Val Verde County in March.
“The need is still there, and I see it every day. Me and Mr. Martin (County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw), we did a tremendous food distribution event last week also. I’m still seeing the need out there among the people just as much as when we started all this,” Vazquez said.
Wardlaw said he gauges the need by the responses he hears at the food distribution events.
“The people come, and they’re so appreciative of what we’re doing,” Wardlaw said.
“There’s really an amazing amount of food here, and this will really serve the people of Del Rio. If people get a lot, and maybe they don’t need all of it, pass it out to your neighbors,” he added.
The event also drew dozens of community volunteers, from small business owners like Alexandra Calderon, who often volunteers at the Precinct 1 food drives, to Wardlaw’s son George, who now manages the Wardlaw family ranch.
Several organizations, like the San Felipe Exes and the Housing Authority of Del Rio, also were on hand to assist.
Isidro Valdez Fernandez, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Del Rio, brought half a dozen staffers to pick up boxes of food for tenants of housing authority properties throughout the city.
“Since March, we have worked with County Judge Lewis Owens and Commissioner Vazquez on helping distribute food. Back in March we started distributing food for our elderly tenants at the housing authority, and later on, we also started distributing food to extremely low-income persons and those tenants who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Valdez said.
He said on Thursday, his group was waiting to pick up boxes of food for tenants.
“Basically, we’re going to be picking up food items, anything that they are donating to the housing authority, and then our staff will go property by property, distributing door-to-door, the food items we pick up here,” he said.
Valdez, too, said he hasn’t seen the situation change much since the pandemic began.
“People are adjusting to what I think of as ‘the new normal.’ We have taken care of our elderly tenants since the beginning of this COVID-19 crisis, and they are still pretty much in the same position as they have been: They’re not going out much. . . To me, everything still seems to be at a standstill,” Valdez said.
Valdez said the food donated by the county gives the housing authority tenants a much-needed helping hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.