The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Chief Operations Officer Les Hayenga, presented a cyber security report and initiatives to the board of trustees during a regular board meeting on Monday.
“So for this month, we wanted to give a presentation on the cyber security initiative our Technology Department has been working on,” Hayenga said.
The report covered a brief overview of Senate Bill 820, the school district’s response thus far and a solution that will place the school district in a better position, according to Hayenga.
SB 820 was signed into law on September 2019. Some of the main focuses of the bill included school districts adopting a cyber security policy, creating programs to identify risk, creating mitigation programs to plan for risks, designating a cyber security coordinator and reporting cyber security incidents to the Texas Education Agency and district families, Hayenga said.
A number of areas within the school district’s current framework were identified as areas in need of improvement, Hayenga said.
“Some of the future initiatives we’re working on are preparing training documents for staff, developing a security committee, and developing internal processes and documents,” Hayenga said.
The school district’s technology department has taken internal measures such as password complexity, resetting passwords at regular intervals and the development of network file security and a backup solution, according to Hayenga.
An infrastructure revision to the school district’s cyber security would replace the current framework that “goes down a lot” and is projected to provide the school district with an energy savings impact of $24,608.59, according to Hayenga.
Two years ago cyber security was not on the radar for grassroots school districts, Board of Trustees President Raymond P. Meza said.
Now the board of trustees is addressing cyber security because it is in SB 820 and because of previous experiences with cyber security attacks, according to Meza.
“Cities, counties, school districts – so we’re having to put infrastructure in place to saving our data,” Meza said.
