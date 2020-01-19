Three local businesses and a statewide foundation are partnering up in an effort to bring local and regional voters a clear picture on some of the issues pertaining their community, and how candidates running for the state legislature will be addressing them.
Raise Your Hand Texas, an education-focused foundation, is partnering up with the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Ramada Inn Del Rio, and the Del Rio News-Herald in “For the Future Forum,” to be held Jan. 30 at the Ramada Inn Grand Ballroom, with meet and greet starting at 6:30 p.m. and the forum scheduled at 7 p.m.
The forum is part of a series of over 40 public education candidate events Raise Your Hand Texas will be hosting across the state prior to the March 3 primary elections.
The five House District 74 candidates looking for the seat – three Democrats and two Republicans — have confirmed they will be attending the event.
“Education has always been a very important topic to us in the Hispanic chamber, that’s one of the reasons why we decided to be a part of this effort,” Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Secretary and former Del Rio Mayor Dora Alcala said.
The forum will be an issue-focused conversation including questions on statewide and local topics.
“Public education has never been more important to our local communities and state, and we believe it’s critical every voter is informed on this issue,” Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation Director of Advocacy Libby Cohen said.
The Raise Your Hand Texas forums are part of the foundation’s new pro-public education grassroots advocacy efforts. Each event will include four questions on statewide public education issues — including school funding, high-stakes testing, teaching, and vouchers — as well as other questions crafted by local stakeholders on the issues they believe to be most relevant to their districts.
“We believe the future of Texas is in our public schools and that every legislative session should be a public education session,” Cohen said.
Democratic candidates confirmed for the event are Eagle Pass Mayor Ramsey English Cantu, Eagle Pass attorney and businessman Eddie Morales, and City of Del Rio Councilman Rowland Garza. Republican candidates attending are former Del Rio City Mayor Robert Garza and Fort Stockton City Councilman and businessman Ruben Falcon.
