A Del Rio man was arrested and is facing multiple counts of burglary, after he was accused of breaking into a vehicle and was found in possession of items stolen from several more vehicles, police records state.
Christian Gabriel Soriano, 20, whose address is listed at the 500 block of West 15th Street, was arrested on Sept. 19, at 4 a.m., at the 300 block of East 17th Street, and charged with four counts of burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
