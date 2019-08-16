MADISON, Wis. – A Del Rio native graduated with a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring commencement ceremonies held May 10-11 in Madison, the university announced.
James-Darrell Racca graduated from the College of Engineering, with a Master of Engineering, Engineering.
Nearly 7,000 students received degrees during the spring 2019 commencement ceremonies.
The ceremony for doctoral, MFA and medical degree graduates was May 10 at the Kohl Center, bachelor’s, master’s and law graduates received their degrees May 11 at Camp Randall.
The commencement speaker was NFL superstar and former Badger J.J. Watt, who told graduates that the path to their dreams often goes in a different direction than they imagine.
“When you figure your dream out, remember it will not be a straight path,” he said. “Stay committed. Never lose sight of what it is you want to accomplish. Don't be afraid to ask for help along the way, and don't be afraid to help others along their path.”
