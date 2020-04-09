Queen City Belles’ appearance in an upcoming national parade is canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
The National Memorial Day Parade was cancelled recently, with the American Veterans Center announcing in its place will be a nationally-televised special program: The National Memorial Day Parade: American Stands Tall.
The Belles were invited to participate and were going to represent the city of Del Rio and the state of Texas in the parade. The parade was scheduled to be streamed live on May 25 for the entire nation to view online.
In a joint statement by American Veterans Center President Jim Roberts and Senior Vice President and Executive Director Tim Holbert, the decision to cancel the parade was explained in further detail.
“The American Veterans Center has closely monitored the developing COVID-19 pandemic, and after great deliberation and consultation with our partners in the private and public sectors, we have decided to cancel the 2020 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.,” the statement reads.
According to Roberts and Holbert, the organization’s first priority was the health and safety of the spectators and participants that would gather for the parade.
“With the CDC’s recommendation to limit public gatherings into the month of May and the uncertainty beyond, we feel it is important to make this difficult decision at this time,” Roberts and Holbert said.
This was the second parade appearance the Belles had scheduled for the spring.
Previously, the Belles were going to make an appearance at the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on April 25 in San Antonio, but the parade was postponed after San Antonio officials pushed back Fiesta festivities to November.
