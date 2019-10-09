10-9-19 Blotter
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance, after an incident at the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard. Ronaldo Murillo, a resident of the 100 block of Burge Drive, was arrested on Sept. 26, police records show.
Murillo was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the location. He was charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams, a third degree felony.
ARREST WARRANT
A San Angelo man was arrested on Sept. 26 at the Del Rio port of entry, after Customs and Border Protection officers confirmed he had an active warrant for his arrest, police records show.
Jacob Andrew Mendoza, 32, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. by Del Rio Police Department officer Raymundo Mendoza, on a violation of probation or parole arrest warrant. He was arrested transported, booked and processed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.