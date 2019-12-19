Capitalism easily created the highest living standards in history. Socialist/Communist deride it as selfish greed, class warfare disparity, always making excuses for the losers, seeking low level authoritarian mediocrity at best. Capitalism, when done correctly, produces affluence with the highest living standards for the masses ever known.
Trump simply removed the left’s constricting regulations, repressive Dodd-Frank Act allowing loans to little entrepreneurs seeking individual success, cut taxes big, and doubled your tax reductions. The medium family income is up an astounding $5,003 within less than three years of Trump policies, and the best is yet to come. A Spectrum study reveals a record number of households with a net worth of 1 to 11.8 million, but more importantly the bottom is rising at record levels with everybody better off.
Unfortunately, some folks just can’t be helped in the best of times, having a negative worth with debts exceeding assets because of unwise decisions. They don’t work as hard, budget or use credit wisely, living beyond their means, the first to blame other for their sad plight. It’s never their fault as some folks just can’t let facts get in the way of strongly held opinions.
One can’t rule out that everyone isn’t born into equal circumstances or as genetically gifted, but simplest mankind following evident human assumptions are often more successful than pointy headed intellectuals living on drug induced dreams.
One of the most successful people I know was dyslexic, not doing well in school, but extremely well in life. He was mechanically gifted, working hard as a plumber. Walmart’s second store was in our home town, and understanding mankind it was the only stock he every bought in his entire life.
He made weekly confident small purchases, lived in a small paid for comfortable home he built with his own hands, and watched his one stock split, double, triple, into a fortune that smarter men only dreamed about. He calculated the cost of everything with insulated windows, only used enough toothpaste for proper brushing, and devised an underground system to water his garden, eliminating water evaporation cost.
These leftist gloom and doom losers are so wrong. Nothing is going to work out, either a global warming drought or an ice age is coming, either way civilization is over. So they take their psychedelic drugs, sit in their above ground irrigated gardens looking for butterflies and blue birds dreaming about that sure proof coming, sealing Trump’s destruction. Why worry about a garden when the government knows gardens, and irrigation best of all?
The 2020 election is going to determine America’s future. Will we have dream-killing socialism with a huge bureaucratic government making decisions for us, or bask in the freedom of individually responsible hard work with unlimited opportunities in capitalism. When people are free to pursue their dreams and opportunities of choice, they have happier, healthier and more prosperous lives. After falling to 16th place in Fraser Institute’s list of nations with most Economic Freedom during Obama years, the USA has raced back to number five after less than three years under Trump.
If the nothing is going to work out, crowd wins, we will experience the starvation of the old Soviet Union, today’s North Korea, and the limited capitalist China, growing only upon stealing America’s innovative entrepreneurialism, not capable of an underground system watering their own garden.
The left often hold up Scandinavian Socialism as a better way for America, but their Socialism is right wing when compared to today’s Democrats. They don’t have a minimum wage, paid upon the productive value of their work, no estate taxes at death which Trump is trying to remove at lower levels here, school choice vouchers for their children, and no Teachers Union keeping bad teachers indoctrinating left.
They don’t have schools graduating students without abilities to enter the workforce as we do, dependent upon special program immigration to fill our working needs. That’s more than sad, that’s plain stupid.
As the Democrats desperately seek to impeach Trump, liberal democrat Chase Bank CEO Jamie Diamond said on 60 minutes to their great dismay, “Trump’s economy is the most prosperous economy the world has ever seen, and it’s going to be a very prosperous economy for the next 100 years.” I despise Lesley Stahl.
She once interviewed a good capitalist friend of mine for hours, cut and spliced the tape to say exactly what he didn’t say, making him look stupid.
But they are only the demented sick, on a fool’s errand.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.