Andrew James Baldonado, a 23-year-old resident of the 300 block of McLymont Street, was arrested following an incident occurring on Sept. 1, at 1:10 p.m. He was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, according to police records.
Baldonado was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers who were patrolling southbound, on the 500 block of North Bedell Avenue near First Avenue, according to an incident report.
An officer spotted a black small coupe complete a moving traffic violation, and the officers started a traffic stop, the report states.
The officers performed a search and found .4 grams of crystal-like substance inside the vehicle. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the report states.
Baldonado was arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
