A last-minute rescue dog under care of a local animal advocacy coalition received contributions from the local community and from across the globe, in order to cover medical bills. Medical expenses are costly and local coalitions are waiting for a low-cost clinic to be established, a representative of the organization said.
George, a six-month-old chocolate Labrador mix, had broken paws and was held at the Del Rio Animal Control Facility for three weeks; the maximum amount of time an animal can be held at the control facility. After George’s time finished, he was scheduled to be euthanized, Dancers for Dogs organizer Alexa Bain said.
“When I heard we had no time, I went and picked him up immediately. George is being treated by Dr. Clay Whitten at Del Rio Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital,” Bain said.
Both of George’s upper paws had been broken, and healed on their own but not properly according to Bain, adding surgery is not deemed a helpful option for him and both paws have severe infections.
George is currently on antibiotics and may need to stay on them for much longer.
Bain added Dr. Whitten stated George is traumatized, thus he is scared of human interaction.
“He is starting to get used to me but we can be sure that he was not only injured, he was abused which is why he is so scared of humans. The first days even the lightest, kindest human touch terrified him,” Bain said.
Del Rioans, Air Force families and a famous ballerina from Vienna contributed to George’s expenses, according to Bain.
Local animal advocacy coalition’s such as Dancers for Dogs state medical costs add up and a low-cost clinic would be essential to the community.
“Lot of pet owners in town don’t have the financial security to pay for expensive medical bills for their pets. The town is desperate for a low-cost clinic,” Bain said.
Bain added some people have more than one pet and cannot afford the medical bill for both, and a low-cost spay and neuter would also help decrease the animal population in Del Rio.
“Many citizens want to do the right thing; they just can’t afford it. Dancers for Dogs started to organize trips for cats and dogs to be able to go to Acuña for spay and neuter, but it requires lots of logistics, volunteers who drive the animals and so on,” Bain said.
Bain added citizens can get on the wait list or ask for more information by emailing dancersfordogs@gmail.com
“We welcome donations in order to be able to continue our work, it’s only a matter of time until we find another injured pet. Our website is www.dancersfordogs.com and we have a donation page set up which is easy to find. All contributions are greatly appreciated,” Bain said.
Previous dogs under the care of Dancers for Dogs, Winston and Cutie Pie have made progressive improvement Bain said.
Winston was adopted right after his case went public, the dog survived two bullets to the head. Bain said he had the necessary vaccinations, an ear polyp removal surgery for his ear infection, neutering and lumps removed.
“We stay in touch with the adopters, Winston is loved and spoiled,” Bain said.
Cutie Pie, a dog recovering from a broken leg and emotional trauma, remains in the care of Dancers for Dogs. “Her cast has to stay on longer but she is doing well. She has recovered emotionally and enjoys life, playing with toys and eating yummy foods,” Bain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.