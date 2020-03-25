A local woman ended up behind bars and charged with criminal trespassing after showing up at a residence in the city’s south side, the homeowner had a criminal trespass warning against her.
Consuelo Rabago Barajas, 61, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block of Magnolia Street, was arrested on March 12, at 12:19 a.m., at a residence located on the 200 block of East Canal Street, and charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, police records show.
On March 12, Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the address on East Canal Street, for an unwanted woman.
Upon arrival officers made contact with the owner of the residence, who wished to file charges against Barajas for an active trespass warning, the incident report states.
The officers confirmed there was an active criminal trespass warning against Barajas for the place, and proceeded to arrest her, charging her with criminal trespass. She was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
