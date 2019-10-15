Elvis Presley impersonator, Donny Edwards returns to the city of Del Rio with his tribute performance at the Paul Poag Theatre on Oct. 19.
Edwards is one of the most recognizable and sought-after Elvis Presley tribute artists in the world, after turning a look-alike contest win into a lucrative career.
Edwards and the Fever band try to recreate and tell Elvis’s story at the same time throughout the performance.
The performance approaches the late musician’s career chronologically, with Elvis’s debut in 1956 and later performances in 1960s, followed by the Las Vegas years and concert years.
Edwards’ performance is roughly two hours and includes an intermission.
Edwards’ shows are not campy, he doesn’t dress up and over-exaggerate Presley’s mannerisms or speech patterns, as impersonators are known to do. Rather, Edwards pays tribute to Presley because he is a fan of the musician and Presley has been an inspiration for him.
Edwards has been recreating Elvis’ life on stage for almost two decades.
Edwards and the Fever’s performance will be on Saturday, Oct. 19 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Paul Poag Theatre, 746 S. Main St. Tickets can be purchased online through paulpoagevents.com
