Three members of the Del Rio City Council on Tuesday discussed $2.11 million in “unfunded requests” by city department heads.
Councilman Raul C. Ojeda, Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. and Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado attended the Tuesday noon session, a posted meeting in council chambers at City Hall.
At 12:19 p.m., City Manager Matt Wojnowski announced that it did not appear a quorum of councilmembers – four – would attend the meeting. He said that the meeting would go forward, but that it would be “discussion only,” and that because of the lack of a quorum, “this won’t be an official meeting.”
Council members present could discuss the items on the council agenda, but would not be able to take action on them, Wojnowksi added.
The city manager then initiated the budget workshop on the agenda. During this session, he said, he would discuss items requested by city department heads which have not yet been included in the city’s proposed 2019-2020 budget.
Wojnowksi first reviewed the budget process, noting the council will have a special meeting Aug. 6 to receive the proposed 2019-2020 city budget and its accompanying property tax rates.
During a subsequent meeting on Aug. 13, he said, the council will meet to discuss the proposed tax rates, take a record vote and schedule public hearings.
According to the city manager’s timeline, the council may adopt the final version of the budget and tax rate on Sept. 24.
Wojnowksi said city department heads have submitted a total of $2.11 million worth of unfunded requests. Of that total, $572,864 are general fund requests, $1.3 million originate from the city’s enterprise funds, including water, sewer, gas, bridge, refuse and airport, and $147,506 in requests comes from the city’s internal service funds.
Wojnowski said unfunded items were prioritized in departmental budget meetings, and supporting revenue for those items was considered.
A list of the unfunded items was presented to the council.
It included items from nearly every city department. The department whose unfunded requests carry the highest price tag is the water production department, whose “wish list” totaled $329,933, and includes a variety of supplies and equipment and engineering and consulting services.
Wojnowski provided council members with a number of options for funding the requests, ranging from funding none of them to funding all of them.
He also pointed out the unfunded requests have been prioritized into levels labeled A, B, C and D, with “A” level requests being the highest priority. He said the “A” level requests total $305,338.
Salgado singled out a few of the items on the list of unfunded requests.
Saying that “people have been hit pretty hard” by water rate increases, Salgado said, “I know this is something we did last year, and I know people enjoyed it, but maybe we can cut down on some of the frills, like this ‘synthetic ice rink for Christmas holiday event’ for $32,250. When things are tough and we’re trying to cut back, we need to look at those items because I don’t think it served that many people.”
Wojnowski said it is entirely up to the council whether or not to fund items on the list.
“It’s money going out that could be used on something else that’s needed,” the councilwoman added.
Salgado also asked about a $200,000 request from the city’s planning and zoning department to update the city’s comprehensive master plan.
“Has anybody looked at the master plan that was conducted back around 2007 or 2008, because that one was just shoved in a drawer and forgotten about,” Salgado charged.
When Wojnowksi said he has had staff review the comprehensive master plan, Salgado said, “If there was anything in that plan that was recommended that many years ago, it’s probably still needed now. Why don’t we work with that plan before we take on any more studies?”
The city manager noted updating the master plan had been listed as a lower-priority request.
Salgado and Carranza also questioned a requested rate study for water, wastewater and gas rates, with Carranza noting, “We’re looking at $100,000 for rate studies. Maybe we should fund some stuff that really needs funding. That’s kind of my feeling.”
“We can study and study and study, but it seems like nothing happens with what we learn,” Ojeda added.
Following additional discussion, the council members took no action on the unfunded requests.
