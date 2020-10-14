The late Amanda Rosa Riojas left behind five young children on April 26, 2019 after she was shot to the face. Amanda’s boyfriend, Robert Evans Jr., was charged with the murder. The Gutierrez family held a vigil in her honor on Saturday and asked the community to speak up against domestic violence.
Rosemary Gutierrez encourages the community to come together and help others caught in an abusive relationship, during a vigil held honoring her late daughter Amanda Rosa Riojas.
Photos by Atzimba Morales
The late Amanda Rosa Riojas left behind five young children on April 26, 2019 after she was shot to the face. Amanda’s boyfriend, Robert Evans Jr., was charged with the murder. The Gutierrez family held a vigil in her honor on Saturday and asked the community to speak up against domestic violence.
After more than a year of Amanda Rosa Riojas’s passing, her family honored her legacy with a vigil while bringing awareness to domestic abuse during National Domestic Violence Month this past weekend.
Rosemary Gutierrez, along with her spouse, children and grandchildren, will forever have April 26, 2019 engraved in their hearts as the day Riojas was murdered. Robert Evans Jr. was charged with Amanda’s murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.