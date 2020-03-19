May 2 elections for the public school district’s board of trustees, the city council and the hospital district board of directors have been postponed until Nov. 3.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a proclamation suspending certain portions of the Texas Election Code to push back the May 2 elections.
“On March 13, the Governor of Texas certified that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster, and under the authority vested in the Governor by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, declared a state of disaster for all counties in Texas,” Abbott’s proclamation reads.
“Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, the Governor has the express authority to suspend the provisions of any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or the orders or rules of a state agency if strict compliance with the provisions, orders or rules would in any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with a disaster,” the proclamation continued.
Val Verde County Clerk Generosa “Janie” Gracia-Ramon told members of Val Verde County Commissioners Court during Wednesday morning’s meeting that she was expecting changes to the May 2 elections.
Ramon was on Wednesday’s agenda to seek action by the court on requests from the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District, the city of Del Rio and the Val Verde County Hospital District for use of the county courthouse “for the processing of election night results, the use of election equipment and supplies (i.e., ballot boxes and booths) in order to conduct the May 2” regular election and run-off election if necessary.
Ramon told the court she expected to hear from the Secretary of State’s office about the status of the May 2 elections later Wednesday.
She announced shortly after noon Wednesday that Abbott had signed a proclamation postponing the elections.
Abbott’s order also noted “current office holders will hold over to the extent authorized” by the Texas Constitution.
