San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District expresses gratitude for donations received from local businesses, community groups and individual supporters.
For the month of June, the school district received monetary donations from Box Tops for Education, Esperanza First, Geo Group Foundation Inc., Lifetouch National School Studios, North Heights Elementary PTO and North Heights Elementary STEM Booster Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.