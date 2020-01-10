The San Felipe Del Rio CISD Career and Technical Education program has named its December 2019 Students of the Month.
The Del Rio Middle School/Blended Academy student of the month award was for Anahi Rodriguez, the daughter of Emilio Rodriguez and Melina Muniz. She is a Business Information Management l student and a member of BASSA.
Rodriguez was nominated by CTE teacher Veronica Allred.
The Del Rio Freshman/ECHS School award was for Mackenzie Pulliam, she is the daughter of Cassandra Pulliam. Pulliam is a Business Information Management l student and a member of the Belles.
She was nominated by CTE teacher Albert Ortiz.
The Del Rio High School student of the month nomination was awarded to Manuel Delgado Gaona, he is the son of Karina Delgado Gaona. Ortiz is a Federal Law and Protective Services student and a member of the Criminal Justice club.
Ortiz was nominated by CTE teacher Paul Moss.
CTE Students of the Month have to be nominated by one of 42 CTE teachers. Selections were based on academic achievement, leadership qualities in CTE programs and outstanding school performance.
