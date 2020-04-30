Del Rio City Council members Tuesday took the next step in a lane expansion project at the Del Rio Port of Entry.
The council approved a resolution issuing a request for proposal to its engineering firm, Bain Medina Bain, for the preparation of a final design for the lane expansion project.
The city initiated the project in 2019, after the Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores, of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, asked the city to consider constructing a two-lane roadway from the base of the international bridge to the newly established expedited cargo lanes at the port of entry.
At the start of Tuesday’s discussion of the resolution, Councilman Rowland Garza made the motion to approve, with Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon gave the second.
After Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano asked if council members had questions about the resolution, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked about payment for the final design and for the construction of the project.
“When this first came up, we had a special meeting, and the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation (DREDC) was committing $1 million to this project, and at that time, I (pointed out) we have a bridge fund, and in my opinion that money should be used for things to do with the bridge. My understanding was that we would try to use bridge fund monies first, so as not to deplete everything the DREDC has,” Salgado said.
“I’d like to know where that stands at this point, which way the funding is going to go. Is the money coming from the bridge fund or is it going to come from the economic development corporation?” she added.
Salgado also said she didn’t believe there was enough money in the DREDC’s coffers to cover the estimated $1.6 million cost of constructing the lane expansion.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook said initially, city staff believed the lane expansion project would cost about $1.5 million.
“It’s a little more than that, $1.6 million and change, and the way the funding discussions went, it came to council first, the preliminary design, the original design, and there was the discussion you had with the DREDC. They had committed up to $1 million, and it was decided that the DREDC would fund the preliminary design for $54,000, fronting that money, if you will,” Cook said.
“And now, we will come back to council once we get this proposal from Bain Medina Bain, and probably use DREDC money again to fund the final design, and basically, we’re using their (DREDC) $1 million first and then bridge reserve money for the balance, but we won’t know that amount until construction is bid several months from now,” the public works director added.
“My understanding is that we would try to use bridge money so as not to deplete all that the DREDC has,” Salgado said, adding the DREDC has made several other major commitments, including financing an update of the airport master plan.
“My memory is that, although the council was uncomfortable, I would say, the up to $1 million support from the DREDC stood, but that the DREDC would fund the preliminary design first, $54,000, and they would fund the final design, which I think is going to be about $300,000, and then when we get construction bids, we’ll know what construction is going to cost, and we can use the rest of the DREDC money and bridge reserve money. That’s what I recall,” Cook replied.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski said he remembered the discussion as Cook had, adding once construction bids for the project are received, the council could reexamine the funding sources and look in more detail at the bridge reserve monies.
Salgado said she had no problem with the DREDC money funding the designs for the project, adding she was concerned about paying for the construction from DREDC funds.
City Economic Development Director Ori Fernandez told the council the DREDC board had earmarked up to $1 million for the lane expansion project.
She added, however, the entire $1 million earmark has not been approved by council, saying the council has only approved allowing the DREDC to spend $54,000 to pay for the preliminary design of the project.
Cook said once the city receives the final proposal from Bain Medina Bain, staff will return to council to seek approval of the fees for the final design.
Salgado said she would like to see a breakdown of the money the DREDC has and the money it has already committed to various projects.
“I just don’t want to see their funds depleted to where, if there is an emergency, that money won’t be there,” Salgado said.
She also warned the DREDC must be aware that it may receive much less funding from sales tax revenues because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Councilman Jim DeReus asked if the $300,000 estimate for the final design was in addition to the estimated $1.6 million construction cost.
When Cook said it was, DeReus noted, “So originally this was supposed to be less than $1.5 million. Now it’s about $2 million, counting all of the design work.”
“I think what I had been saying all along was that the road was $1 million to $1.5 million, and that the total design was going to be about $350,000, so I’m still saying about that for the design. The only thing I missed was, instead of $1.5 million, it’s $1.5 million to $1.7 million for the construction,” Cook said.
DeReus said he agreed with Salgado on the funding.
“Why would we use DREDC funds, which have different available uses than the bridge reserve funds, and I think when this comes back, we need to have a hard discussion on why we would use the DREDC funds,” DeReus said.
“We need to have that discussion. The DREDC funds can be used for different purposes than general funds or reserve funds, and we need to keep that in mind, especially given the economic downturn right now. We are not going to be replenishing our EDC funds the way we anticipated six months ago when we had this conversation about using up to $1 million of EDC funds,” he added.
The council then voted in favor of the motion.
