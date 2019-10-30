Another inmate has been sentenced in connection with the Christmas Eve riot at Val Verde County GEO correctional facility, following an investigation by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, GEO correction officers, and the office of the 63rd Judicial District Attorney.
Daniel Travis Trevino, 32, took a plea agreement after being indicted for the offenses of aggravated assault of a public servant, and rioting. He was sentenced to eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, Correctional Institutions Division.
Trevino was sentenced on Oct. 4, in the 63rd Judicial District Court presided by Judge Enrique “Henry” Fernandez, court documents show.
Trevino’s sentencing follows those of Jose Nicolas Falcon, Jr. and Vicente Solis-Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to the same offenses.
Falcon was sentenced to nine years of incarceration on July 11 in the same court, while Solis-Rodriguez received five years in the 83rd District Court presided by Judge Robert E. Cadena, on July 31.
The convictions stem from an incident occurring at the GEO correctional facility on Dec. 24, 2018.
That night, an unknown actor(s) wearing a hoodie and driving a gray pickup truck threw illegal contraband over the fence and onto the facility grounds, just outside an area known as Housing 6 AB, court records show.
Responding correction officers made their way to state housing where the contraband was thrown, and saw inmates breaking through the jail window with a stick and a hook to reach for the contraband, the case report states.
According to the correction officers who were outside, they observed an inmate known as Trevino using a black stick with a hook at the end retrieving the contraband, the report states.
Correction officers had to use tear gas and segregate the inmates in state housing in order to secure the contraband.
The officers recovered a broken cell phone and cigarettes, the case report states.
Correction officers stated inmates took out a black stick and created a human wall using themselves, and raised sticks in manner that caused the officers to fear for themselves, the report states.
It also states correction officer Capt. Ventura Mancha requested Trevino and another inmate to turn the contraband in. Trevino, according to the report, turned in a wad of cigarettes and cigars and stated, “That’s all there was captain.”
Correction officers also recovered a clear plastic baggy of white pills and various other items of contraband, the report states.
Following interviews and review of evidence including surveillance video footage by Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Gabriel Soriano and by Deputy Bryan Veliz, the case was forwarded to the district attorney for review.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd Judicial District Attorney Michael Bagley and by First Assistant District Attorney Roland Andrade, and Border Prosecution Unit Investigator Steve Gallegos.
“The office of the district attorney will continue to properly investigate and prosecute these types of cases that affect the safety and protection of our correctional officers, deputy sheriffs, and their other staff and personnel,” Bagley said.
“Inmates must remain respective of the rules while in custody and not take matters into their own hands. We will not tolerate these actions. I wish to thank all the correctional officers and deputy sheriffs/investigators who were involved in the successful prosecution of these two cases,” Bagley said.
