10-2-19 Police Blotter
DWI
A Del Rio man was charged with driving while intoxicated after being pulled over in south Del Rio for allegedly disregarding a stop sign. Miguel Almeda, 42, a resident of the 400 block of West Nicholson Street, was arrested on Sept. 22, at 1:45 a.m., police records state.
Almeda was pulled over at the 900 block of West Garza, at approximately 1:20 a.m. when a Del Rio Police Department officer saw his vehicle disregarding a stop sign, police records state.
Upon making contact with the driver, the officer smelt the odor of alcohol emitting from the driver, the officer also observed Almeda was speaking with a thick tongue and had blood shot eyes, records state.
The officer conducted a standard field sobriety test and found enough clues to arrest Almeda for driving while intoxicated first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.
Albert Tomas Galvan, 37, a resident of the 100 block of Linda Vista Drive, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, on Sept. 21, at 9:35 a.m., police records state.
Galvan was arrested at the intersection of Mario Salas Avenue and East De la Rosa Street, after Del Rio Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop.
Officers located an open container in the vehicle and the driver seemed to be intoxicated, records state.
After performing a standardized field sobriety test Galvan was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, a state jail felony, his arrest report states.
Edson Eduardo Venegas, a 22-year-old Del Rio resident, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sept. 20, at 10:30 p.m., police say.
Venegas, a resident of the 700 block of East Bowie Street, was arrested at the 300 block of Avenue I, police records show. Venegas’ vehicle, a 2016 Mustang, was observed by a Del Rio Police Department officer as it was turning left from the wrong lane at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and East Gibbs Street, records state.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, records state.
ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE
A Del Rioan is facing assault charges after Del Rio Police Department responded to an incident on the city’s north side. Raul Anthony Arsate, 41, was arrested on Sept. 21, at 6:59 p.m., police records state.
Arsate, a resident of the 100 block of Shawnee Trail, was arrested after police officers responded to a disturbance in progress at the residence. He was charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Ricardo Hernandez, a 17-year-old Del Rioan, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with the possession of a controlled substance, police say.
Hernandez, whose address is listed at the 100 block of Holly Avenue, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jara Drive and North Main Street, while Del Rio Police Department officers were conducting an investigation, police records state.
The incident report states Del Rio Police Department Lt. Paul Hurley was assisting other detectives on a follow up at the housing projects located on Jara Street, as the investigators were looking for a wanted individual.
Hurley found Hernandez, according to the arrest report, and found him to be in possession of a substance believed to be tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC oil.
Hernandez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third degree felony, according to the report.
Matthew John Yanez, a 29-year-old resident of the 1200 block of West Pierce, was arrested on Sept. 23, at approximately 11:24 p.m., at the 200 block of Veterans Boulevard and charged with the possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a firearm, police say.
Yanez, who was arrested by Del Rio Police Department Officer James Biscaino, was detained after a traffic stop, police records state.
Yanez was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro, and was found in possession of a firearm and a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, records state.
Yanez was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and with the possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third degree felony, records state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.