Fishing Communities, the National Parks Conservation Association, Amistad National Recreation Area and the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, will be holding the inaugural “Lake Amistad Military Community Family Fishing Classic.”
The shore fishing tournament for wounded, injured or ill heroes, their families, and active duty personnel, will be held Saturday at Amistad National Recreation Area, Governors Landing, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Participants need to sign up for the tournament, by visiting http://f4v.ketrick.org/events/lavffc
The tournament is also in need of volunteers, who can sign up in the online form.
There will be a food truck for participants staged in the day use area of Governors Landing, as well as two large shade shelters.
Each one of Paul Ketrick, Founder of Fishing Communities, and Amistad National Recreation Area Superintendent Chris Ryan will give a brief talk to participants at about 12:15 p.m.
“This is the first of what NPCA hopes will be regular fishing tournaments for veterans and active duty military. NPCA has purchased fishing equipment (rods, reels, and tackle) to be used exclusively for these tournaments,” Ryan said.
He said the association will be providing lunch for participants and prizes to give out. There will not be a weigh in of the fish that are caught. Some fishing guides, who have commercial use authorizations from the National Park Service, may volunteer to help participants who need assistance, he said.
National Parks Conservation Association Senior Manager of Community Affairs Dallas Kelley-Kerr said this event is intended to connect the community tightly with the national park.
“We celebrate our veterans as protectors of the national parks, during and after their time of service, so they engage with their families,” she said.
Kelley-Kerr said space is limited, and encouraged area veterans and active duty military members to sign up as soon as possible so they don’t miss out on this opportunity to have a great time.
She said the association is donating fishing gear, which will be under the stewardship of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce.
“We are donating 20 rods and reels at this event, participants do not have to bring their own but if they have it they can bring it,” she said.
There is no registration fee but participants need to bring their fishing license in accordance with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations.
The event will honor local veterans, active military personnel from Laughlin Air Force Base, and their families. Members of the military community and families will join for guided shore fishing, said National Parks Conservation Association Communications Manager Kyle Groetzinger.
The event highlights the many healing benefits our national parks and public lands provide including recreation therapy and an opportunity for warriors to connect with their family and the community, outside of their military engagement, he said.
The association and U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R-23rd District of Texas) support H.R. 7138, the Accelerating Veterans Recovery Outdoors Act, which would establish an inter-agency task force to make recommendations for veterans to receive treatment and therapy through the use of public lands and outdoor spaces, Groetzinger said.
The National Parks Conservation Association is a nonpartisan organization safeguarding national parks, with more than 1.3 million members and supporters working together to protect and preserve our nation’s most iconic and inspirational places for future generations, the organization states.
FishingCommunity.Org was founded by Ketrick Communities, a non-for-profit organization headquartered in Alexandria, Va., to unite fishing communities with a holistic approach of strengthening the community and ensuring fishing environment will be there for generations to come. Their program, according to the nonprofit, emphasizes on health and life-cycle management.
Rod and reel
What: Inaugural “Lake Amistad Military Community Family Fishing Classic.”
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Amistad National Recreation Area, Governors Landing
Who: Current and former members of the military and their families.
Sign up: http://f4v.ketrick.org/events/lavffc
