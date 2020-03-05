This is it, primary election season is finally over – well, almost over – and with the unofficial results posted by election and party officials, there are some interesting results deserving our attention in some of the races.
Once the official results are posted, and keep in mind that all results are unofficial until canvassed by election and party officials, there will be a few runoffs involving local candidates and candidates whose districts include Val Verde County.
In the Republican race for the seat to be vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, Dist. 23, who early on announced he would not be seeking re-election, two candidates emerged among a pool of nine runners. Those candidates are San Antonian Tony Gonzales, and Del Rio native Castroville resident Raul Reyes.
Gonzales retired from the Navy after 20 years of service, and among his qualifications for the job he lists a graduate certificate in legislative studies from Georgetown University, a master’s degree in international relations from American Public University and being a Ph. D. candidate in international development with an emphasis on security studies and international politics at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Reyes, who has been running on a hard line platform, is a native Del Rioan who grew up in San Felipe. He joined the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Program at Del Rio High School.
He joined Angelo State University’s AFROTC program where he eventually earned a commission as a 2nd lieutenant.
Reyes has a bachelor of science in math and a master of arts in computer resource and information management.
Reyes was a cyber space officer with the Air Force, and after retirement became the chief information officer and eventually vice president of administrative affairs at Southwest Texas Junior College. He now runs a home construction company.
These two candidates will be facing off in the Tuesday, May 26, runoff election.
The race becomes even more interesting because on the Democratic side, Gina Ortiz Jones, a relatively newcomer to elected positions, won a crowded five-way Democratic primary by a landslide.
Jones came within 926 votes of defeating Hurd in 2018’s constitutional election.
That might sound like a large number, but it really is not in an election where more than 200,000 votes were cast, and keep in mind that there was no presidential election that year.
Jones graduated from John Jay High School in San Antonio and earned a four-year ROTC scholarship to college.
After graduation, she was commissioned as a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer and deployed to Iraq.
She returned home to San Antonio following her deployment to help care for her mother who was fighting cancer.
She has three advanced degrees and graduated from the U.S. Army School of Advanced Military Studies.
Over nearly 15 years, Jones built a career in national security, with a focus on defense intelligence and economic security. She advised on military operations all over Latin America and Africa, and she wrapped up her federal career working on economic and national security issues in the Executive Office of the President under Obama.
Other interesting races to keep an eye on, will be the Democratic runoff for the Texas Senate Dist. 19 seat, currently under Republican Pete Flores.
In that race Xochil Peña Rodriguez, a practicing attorney and the daughter of longtime politician Ciro Rodriguez, will be facing off vs. longtime Texas House Rep. Roland Gutierrez, who is running for the Texas Senate after five terms as state representative.
And last but not least, the race for Texas House District 74 will be decided between Democrat Eddie Morales, a practicing attorney who defeated former Eagle Pass Mayor Ramsey English Cantu and Del Rio Councilman Rowland Garza outright, and Ft. Stockton former Mayor and Councilman Ruben Falcon, who defeated former Del Rio Mayor Robert Garza in the Republican primary.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
