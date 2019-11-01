Seventeen new Border Patrol agents took the Oath of Office, administered by Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz, Oct. 28.
“Welcoming new employees is one of the pleasures of my position as Chief of Del Rio Sector,” Ortiz said during his welcoming remarks. “This group brings a wealth of knowledge, diversity and experience to the Border Patrol and our community.”
This is one of the largest Border Patrol classes the Del Rio Sector has received in several years. They will attend the United States Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico. The academy is a six-month long training program that will challenge them not only physically, but mentally as well.
Trainees will complete different courses including law, physical training, firearms, driving and Spanish.
Trainees that graduate from the academy will then report to their assigned stations and complete a 12-week field training program with guidance from a journeyman agents.
For more information about the United States Border Patrol, please visit www.cbp.gov. Interested applicants may apply at www.usajobs.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.