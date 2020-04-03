Years ago we lived near a town that got the news the President of the United States was coming there for a visit. Yes, there was a lot of excitement.
The president arrived, school was let out and everybody lined up by the roads waving and cheering welcoming the president as his motorcade drove by.
That event reminds of another event that took place in Israel about 2000 years ago. It was the week before Jesus was to be crucified on the Cross. He had been in the countryside and one of the last places He visited before entering Jerusalem was the house of Lazarus, Martha and Mary, (John 12:1-3) where Mary anointed Him with a very expensive perfume.
He had been telling his disciples that He must go to Jerusalem and be crucified, but they did not understand, (Matthew 16:21 and 26:2). He also told His disciples to go and find a young donkey colt and bring it to Him. He got on the young donkey colt, (Zechariah 9:9) and rode it into Jerusalem where coats and branches were laid in His path.
People were shouting and greeting Him as a King that day, (Matthew 21:7-11). Have we welcomed that special person, asked Him to forgive our sins and have we received Him as King and Savior? (Luke 19:38 and Mark 1:15, 1John 1:8-9, Romans 5:8-11).
See you in Church when the doors are open again.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua.
