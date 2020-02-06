With the addition of more partners, artists, businesses and an extended program, the First Friday Art Walk will be celebrating this week a new facet, event organizers are aiming at establishing a cultural district in downtown Del Rio.
The Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Vida del Rio Committee, sponsored by the City of Del Rio, Val Verde County and the Texas Community Bank, will be launching Friday the first edition of the cultural celebration which normally features four art galleries every month.
Committee chair Megan Tackett said events will be held from 7-10 p.m., including arts and crafts vendors, live music, dance performances and downtown Del Rio businesses hosting other cultural and art-related events.
The committee consists of local businesses and nonprofit representatives such as Sarah West Sigmon from Mesquite Creek Outfitters, Josh Guevara from KVFE, Lupita de la Paz from Casa de la Cultura, Nicki Carr from the Firehouse Art Gallery, Mary Mota and Griselda Martinez representing the San Felipe High School Exes.
Michael Diaz from the Whitehead Memorial Museum, and City of Del Rio Economic Development Director Oriana Fernandez have also been working with the committee, Tackett said.
“We are trying to get representatives from each cultural nonprofit in town, beyond the committee,” she said.
Their mission is to establish a cultural district in Del Rio, and to bring new life into the monthly fest that four art galleries – The Firehouse, Casa de la Cultura, Lee-Bunch Studio and Falcon Art Gallery – have been celebrating for more than 10 years.
The cultural district encompasses an area in downtown Del Rio over to San Felipe, follows the creekwalk to the area known as the Blue Hole, and goes south to the Val Verde Winery, Tackett said.
The city will be providing a complimentary shuttle service for event attendees between exhibits, she said.
South Main Street between Greenwood and Canal streets will be shut down for the event, which will also include food trucks, shopping and vendors along the way.
This Friday’s event will also feature live performances by Hungarian Dancers at Main Street stage, at 8 p.m.; Hurakarrana at Casa de la Cultura, 7-10 p.m., and Gilbert Valadez and Spencer Whitney at Main Street stage, from 7-10 p.m.
