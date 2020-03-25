March 25, 2020 Police Blotter
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
Christian Ortiz, 24, a resident of the 100 block of Shawnee Trail, was arrested on March 7, at 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Bean and Vitela streets, and charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, police records show.
Ortiz was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to a complaint for harassment, he was taken to the police station for booking and processing.
ASSAULT
John Anthony Sanchez, 31, a resident of the 300 block of Avenue I, was arrested on March 6, at 5 p.m. at his place of residence, and charged with assault or family violence on a household member, police records show.
On March 3, at approximately 12:59 a.m., a Del Rio Police Department officer responded to a call at the aforementioned address, in reference to a woman who had been assaulted by a man, the incident report states.
Police officers provided an escort for the woman, who went to a different location. Sanchez was arrested three days later and charged with family violence, a third degree felony, according to the report.
Francisco Adrian Hernandez, 37, a resident of the 600 block of Ramon Street, was arrested on March 16, at 1:26 a.m. at his place of residence, and charged with assault by intimidation family violence, a police report states.
According to the report a woman reported to Del Rio Police Department officers her son had been acting aggressive toward her and other family members in the household.
Jerry Joseph Marrufo, 39, whose place of residence is listed at 158 Lewis Drive, was arrested on March 16, at the 2400 block of Bedell Avenue, at 1:25 a.m. and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
The police report states Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to Whataburger, 2113 Veterans Blvd., for a hit and run, and the vehicle was found to have fled the scene and wrecked into the back of the Harbor Freight building, 2401 Veterans Blvd.
The officers found Marrufo to have contacted an individual, causing injuries to them, the report states. He was arrested and taken to the police station.
THEFT OF PROPERTY
David Aguirre, 42, a resident of the 200 block of Tomahawk Trial, was arrested on March 16, at 11:30 p.m. at the local Walmart store, 2410 Dodson Avenue, and charged with theft of property valued at more than $100 but less than $750, a Class B misdemeanor, police records show.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Aldo Aleexiis Arreola, 22, whose place of residence is listed at the 600 block of East 10th Street, was arrested on March 12 at 2:55 p.m. at the 100 block of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard, and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, police records show.
Arreola was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the intersection of Bedell Avenue and Gibbs Street, for a motor vehicle accident that was blocking on the overpass, the incident report states.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Fabian Lee Castillo, 21, whose place of residence is listed at the 400 block of Cuellar Street, was arrested on March 16, at 12:30 a.m., and charged with possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 4, less than 28 grams, at the intersection of Cantu Street and East Canal Street, according to police reports.
Police records state Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a one vehicle crash, and they found drugs and drug paraphernalia on the driver and in the vehicle leading to the arrest of Castillo.
