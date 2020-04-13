Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. has signed a new declaration ordering county residents to wear face coverings while in public, a move aimed at further protecting the local population from the spread of COVID-19.
Owens said Saturday his decision to enact the new declaration came after several new COVID-19 cases were announced here over the weekend.
“We got our tenth case on Saturday, and this one is a little bit scarier because this one is a community spread case. (An earlier community) case, I think came about because the person had contact with someone who had traveled, where I feel it was brought in, but this case, this tenth case, he hasn’t been anywhere, so we’ve got someone out there roaming the streets that has it. That really got my attention,” Owens said.
The new declaration will require anyone going into the public to wear a face mask or face covering.
“It’s real simple: If you’re in your vehicle, if you’re in your home, if you’re in your yard, you will not have to wear a mask. Anywhere else, you will have to be wearing a face covering. It needs to cover your nose, and it needs to cover your mouth,” Owens said.
“It can be a bandanna, it can be a mask, but those are the two parts it must cover. We’ve had people that have given some pushback, but this is not only for your protection, but also for the protection of everybody else around you,” the judge added.
“I’ve had people tell me that it should be up to the individual whether to wear a mask or not, but the problem that I have is there’s no way to say if you’re a carrier or if you have it, and that you’re not going to expose other people,” Owens said.
Owens said he believes government often “oversteps its bounds.”
“The seatbelt law, for instance. If I’m over 18, and I don’t want to wear it, and I get in a wreck and go through the windshield and die, so be it, right? But I should have that choice. A baby, someone 18 years old or younger, we have some parents that just don’t get it, so the law was written for them, too,” Owens said.
“With COVID-19, there’s no way to be certain that if you have it or you might get a chance to get it, you die, and if it was just you, I wouldn’t have a problem with it. What bothers me in this case is that you could get other people sick, and those are the other 49,000 people I need to protect,” he said.
Owens said he knows there will be “pushback” on the declaration.
“The order will go into effect on Tuesday morning, and we will begin to issue citations. No warnings. We will begin to issue citations,” Owens said.
Citations for violating the order, Owens noted, can be up to $1,000 and carry a penalty of up to 180 days in jail.
“We’re going to take this thing seriously, especially now that I can tell you that we have our tenth confirmed case and it is not travel-related. So we know it’s here, we know that it can spread. We know that it is spreading, and we need to take further measures to help our people. Help us survive. Help us get through this. That way, at some point, we can return to a somewhat normal life,” Owens said.
He said he believes until a vaccine is produced that scenario is unlikely.
“This thing has changed everybody’s life forever, but it is what it is,” Owens said.
“We need to do a better job. If you don’t need to be out, don’t go out. Do not congregate in groups of 10 or more. It’s that simple. It’s going to be up to us how bad it gets,” the judge said.
Owens said the face covering does not have to be an N95 or surgical face mask.
“Get a bandanna or a piece of cloth and wrap it around your nose and mouth. I’m fine with that. Go to Walmart, buy a piece of cloth, cut it square, turn it into a triangle and tie it around your head. You need a face covering, something that will cover your mouth and nose,” Owens said.
This story has been updated to reflect that the order mandating the use of face masks in Val Verde County has been signed.
