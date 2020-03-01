Winners of the top awards for 2019 from Laughlin Air Force Base and the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce were announced Thursday during the annual Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Air Force Base Annual Awards Banquet.
The event was held Thursday in the Pecan Ballroom at the Del Rio Civic Center.
The Laughlin Air Force Base award winners were announced as follows:
• Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Noah J. Linden
• Non-commissioned Officer of the Year – Tech Sgt. Vinson M . Jaramillo
• Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year – Master Sgt. James T. May
• Company Grade Officer of the Year – Capt. Jessica A. Tagatac• Field Grade Officer of the Year – Maj. Andrew D. Anderson
• Flight Commander of the Year – Capt. Nicholas J. Landry
• Instructor Pilot of the Year – Maj. Matthew J. Oetken
• Civilian Supervisory Category II of the Year – Rene Martinez
• Civilian Non-supervisory Category II of the Year – Jesus J. Valdez
• Civilian Non-supervisory Category III of the Year – Alejandro A. Gomez
• Civilian Supervisory Category III of the Year – Jesse B. Atkinson
• Team of the Year – Wing Plans and Programs
• Squadron of the Year – 87th Flying Training Squadron
• Volunteer of the Year – 1st Lt. Jason A. Sanchez
• Key Spouse of the Year – Channel L. Gosha
• Honor Guard Member of the Year – Staff Sgt. Ray L. Salazar
• Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year – Staff Sgt. Christopher T. Johnson
• First Sergeant of the Year – Sgt. Timothy J. Donelson
• Civilian Non-supervisory Category I of the Year – Cidawb G. Lobo
• Civilian Supervisory Category I of the Year – Gerri L. Fischer
• Civilian Supervisory Category II of the Year – Kenneth Gonzales
• Flight Chief of the Year – Michael E. Meza
Del Rio Chamber of Commerce President Selina Velasquez also presented the following chamber awards:
• The Young Professional Award – Josh Guevara of 88.5 KVFE
• Spirit of Del Rio Award – The Brown Plaza Association and the Casa De La Cultura
• Doin’ Right Award – Kurt Dove
• “We Are One” Award – Military Affairs Association President Skip Baker
• Git ’Er Done Award – Don Beeson of Sirloin Stockade
• Community Investment Award – The Amezcua Family, owners of Skillets and Buffalo Wings and Rings
• President’s Award – United Medical Centers
