A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with assault following the report of a fight, and officers finding a woman yelling out of a balcony in the city’s west side.
Denny Zamarripa, 20, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of Mesa Drive, was arrested on July 17 at 12:38 a.m. near his home address, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, police records show.
