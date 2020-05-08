The Bank & Trust team has helped protect the jobs of 2,973 of their friends and neighbors by providing 299 area businesses with almost $18 million of funding through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The program was implemented by the Small Business Admiration in order to allow banks to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.
“At The Bank & Trust, our mission is to help you succeed,” President and CEO Sid Cauthorn said. “When the PPP program was introduced, as a community bank, we were able to take a national response to a crisis and make it accessible for our local customers in order to protect our region’s economic future.
“I can’t think of a more tangible implementation of our core values than the work our team has been doing over the last several weeks.”
The initial program was approved by Congress on April 3, and while the Small Business Administration worked to create the application method, The Bank & Trust began preparing to help its customers navigate the process.
“In the beginning there were a lot of unknowns,” Market President Shannalea Taylor said. “We developed a close relationship with our district official for the SBA, and our team worked around the clock to make sure that we were ready to start submitting applications as soon as the program was launched.”
During the first phase of Paycheck Protection Program funding, The Bank & Trust submitted 199 applications.
“Throughout the 110 year history of The Bank & Trust we’ve experienced a variety of social and economic upheavals, and we’ve learned a lot,” Cauthorn said. “We’ve learned that through each crisis, we have grown. The COVID-19 crisis is no different. We’ve seen the relationships with our customers grow, we’ve seen our community come together, and we are proud to be a part of that strength.”
