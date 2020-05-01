Amid the novel coronavirus mobility restrictions, and with most the Texas state parks reopening, Amistad National Recreation Area – which has been partially open since March 27 – reopened restrooms at the park’s boat ramps on Friday.
The national park announced Friday it will be increasing access and services in a phased approach, when it has been determined that it is safe to do so.
Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said the park will be conducting a risk assessment before areas are reopened.
“Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and public health authorities, the National Park Service at Amistad National Recreation Area will be increasing access and services in a phased approach, when it has been determined that it is safe to do so,” Ryan said in a statement.
To help slow the spread of the coronavirus, it is important that visitors follow CDC guidelines and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from other people, Ryan said.
“Currently, the hiking trails and boat ramps are the only areas open to the public in the recreation area. Restrooms at the Diablo East, Rough Canyon, Box Canyon, and the Pecos boat ramps were re-opened on Friday, May 1, 2020,” Ryan said.
Visitors are not able to launch power boats at the Pecos River because there is very little water by the ramp. Persons can put in and take out canoes and kayaks by carrying their boats to/from the river at that location.
The recreation area has temporarily suspended the collection of lake use pass fees.
The Visitor Center, all picnic areas, Spur 454 (the San Pedro Cliffs), and the campgrounds are closed until further notice. Park staff are working to prepare these areas for re-opening at some point, Ryan said.
