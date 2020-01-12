ACUÑA, México – Con el inicio de actividades del 2020, el Sistema DIF, que preside Martha Alicia Cisneros Rodríguez, abrió la inscripción de candidatos a cirugía de cataratas, con el objetivo de que los pacientes sean sometidos a cirugías en marzo o abril, en la clínica del Club de Leones, de Guadalupe, Nuevo León, informó el Subdirector Alfredo Martelet García.
“Necesitamos hacer las valoraciones con tiempo y saber quiénes son candidatos a cirugía, para definir la fecha”, indicó el funcionario municipal.
“Creo que pudiese ser a fines de marzo o principios de abril la primera jornada y la siguiente la tendríamos hasta el mes de octubre”, agregó.
Recordó que en el 2019 fueron valoradas 100 personas, y de éstas 80 fueron operadas en las dos jornadas, por lo que esperan este año captar igual número de personas, puesto que, pacientes con cataratas en sus dos ojos, accedieron a cirugía de un ojo y en el 2020 buscarán la cirugía para su ojo restante.
Las personas que quieran registrarse podrán hacerlo en horario de 8 a.m. a 3 p.m.
“Nosotros requerimos su nombre completo, domicilio y teléfonos, posteriormente los citaremos para su valoración, el año pasado fue aquí en Acuña y esperamos que el año actual nuevamente sea aquí”, dijo.
Registrations open for cataract surgeries
ACUÑA, Mexico – The DIF (Integral Development of the Family) municipal system, chaired by Martha Alicia Cisneros Rodríguez, started 2020 by opening registrations for candidates to cataract surgery, hoping to take the patients under surgery in March or April, at the Lions Club clinic in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Assistant Director of the DIF system Alfredo Martelet García said.
“We need to make the screenings in time and pre-select candidates for surgery, to define the dates,” the city official said.
“I think it could be in late March or early April for the first batch, and then we’d have a second one in October,” he said.
In 2019, he said, 100 people were screened, and 80 of them underwent surgery, the process is a two-part procedure since the surgery is performed in one eye, and later the other one is addressed he said. City officials are expecting to take in the same number of patients this year for their second surgery.
Those wanting to register can do so from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DIF municipal system.
“We need your full name, address and telephone number, later the potential patients will be called for an assessment, last year the assessment was in Acuña and we hope this year we can do it here again,” he said.
