January 22, 2020 Jail Log
Jan. 15
Jonathan Ayon
Reckless driving
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Evading arrest or detention
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Jan 17
Jose Renteria
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Joanna Marie Salas
Theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Fidel Jasso, Jr.
Aggravated assault causing bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
Jan. 18
Alberto Jose Castro, Jr.
Terroristic threat
Resisting arrest x2
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Miguel Sias
Theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750
Del Rio Police Department
Jan. 20
Destiny Lynn Bosch
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
