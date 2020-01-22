January 22, 2020 Jail Log

Jan. 15

Jonathan Ayon

Reckless driving

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Evading arrest or detention

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Jan 17

Jose Renteria

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Joanna Marie Salas

Theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Fidel Jasso, Jr.

Aggravated assault causing bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

Jan. 18

Alberto Jose Castro, Jr.

Terroristic threat

Resisting arrest x2

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Miguel Sias

Theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750

Del Rio Police Department

Jan. 20

Destiny Lynn Bosch

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

