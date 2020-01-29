A man was taken to jail and is facing assault charges, following the report of an incident occurring Jan. 16, in the city’s west side, police say.
Christopher Palacios, 26, whose place of residence is listed at the 400 block of Memorial Drive, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. on that date, at the 800 block of West Eighth Street, police records state.
Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched that morning to the 400 block of Memorial Drive in reference to an assault that had just occurred, a police report states.
The caller advised that a man had kicked the alleged victim in the leg, leaving the alleged victim unable to move, the report states.
Upon arrival the officers made contact with the alleged victim, who had red marks and injuries indicating that an assault had occurred, the report states.
Police officers called the emergency medical technicians to treat the alleged victim, while the officers gathered information and located Palacios shortly after the incident, the report states.
Palacios was arrested and charged with assault of a family or household member, a third degree felony, he was transported to the police station for booking and processing, the report states.
