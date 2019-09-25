Two Del Rioans were arrested and charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, in unrelated incidents occurring recently in town.
On Sept. 12, a woman was arrested and charged with the unauthorized use of a vehicle at 9:27 p.m., at the 300 block of Lenora Avenue.
The woman was identified as Celeste Nicole Salazar, 24, and was accused by her friend of taking a vehicle without her permission, police say.
Salazar, a resident of the 300 block of Hogan Drive, was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to Salazar’s home address, where a friend reported the theft of a vehicle had already occurred, a police report states.
The victim, the report states, said her friend had taken her 2017 Chevy Camaro without her permission. The owner of the vehicle also told police Salazar was intoxicated and provided police officers with a location where she may be headed to, the report states.
Salazar was located shortly after the report. She was arrested and charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
The second incident took place on Sept. 15, when a 29-year-old man took his mother’s vehicle without her permission, police records state.
The man, who was arrested and charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, was identified as Isaac Jimenez, a resident of the 300 block of West Bowie Street. Jimenez was arrested at 8:32 p.m. at the 400 block of Graham Street.
Jimenez’s arrest followed the woman’s report, who stated earlier that day he had taken her blue 2001 Ford Focus C2 without her authorization, records state.
Jimenez was arrested and the vehicle was recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.