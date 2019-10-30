Online sensation, Mario Aguilar, will be bringing his comedy show to the city of Del Rio on Nov. 2 at the Del Rio Civic Center. The comedy show “Celosa Yo? Jamas!” will take place in the Pecan Ballroom starting at 8 p.m.
The Spanish speaking comedian’s show encompasses the characters that launched him into viral fame, according to a press release.
“All the characters come alive in the show. You will meet the lady who will tell you how hard it is to be a mother and the brunette who will tell you how complicated it is to be a woman … Everything is very different from what you see in videos,” Aguilar, a native of Tijuana, Mexico, said in a press release.
Aguilar is known for portraying a mother that constantly complains about her children, a father who finds any excuse to remain seated, and the child always receiving the brunt end of the mother’s complaints; all three characters are portrayed by Aguilar.
Aguilar’s friends and family have been the inspiration for the characters.
Five years ago, Aguilar uploaded a video he filmed with his friends onto his school’s social media, according to the release. The video features Aguilar putting on a wig he brought from home.
Unknowingly to him, this video launched Aguilar’s comedy career, according to the press release.
Prior to viral fame, Aguilar was a regular 18-year-old student with intentions of becoming a veterinarian. Now 23 years old, Aguilar is sharing his comedy with the Latin community across the globe.
“Mario has not gotten far by coincidence,” according to the press release. Aguilar is the youngest of eight brothers and was raised by a single mother who worked nonstop.
Aguilar has worked alongside Latin comedians Eugenio and Vadhir Derbez, Omar Chaparro and many more, according to the press release.
Aguilar has received numerous offers to try his luck in the film and television industries, but for now he prefers to focus on his soloist career and the theatrical tour.
“Internet is my life and I will continue doing it, but I do want to give cinema a try,” Aguilar said in the press release.
Aguilar’s U.S. tour has been presented in cities such as Los Angeles, California and will wrap up in the end of November. Tickets are available for purchase at paulpoagevents.com.
