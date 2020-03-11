A man and a woman were recently arrested and are facing drug charges following a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected to be involved in a burglary.
Samantha Brooke Martinez, 35, whose place of residence is listed at the 1700 block of Avenue D, and Eduardo Adriel Robles, 24, with the same listed address, were arrested on Feb. 28, at approximately 6:02 p.m., at the 2100 block of Bedell Avenue, and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, police records show.
The pair was arrested following a traffic stop by Del Rio Police Department officers on a vehicle possibly involved in a recent burglary. When advising Robles to exit the vehicle, he attempted to conceal a clear baggie with a crystal-like substance under the seat, the arrest report states.
Officers recovered the substance believed to be methamphetamine, the report states.
Martinez was also asked to exit the vehicle and they were both detained.
Del Rio Police Department officers recovered all items stolen from a residence, and tested the substance, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the report states.
The officers also located baggies and scales, consistent with distribution, the report states.
Martinez was charged with manufacture and or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, more than or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams, a first degree felony; Robles was charged with manufacture and or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, more than or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams, a first degree felony, and with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, more than or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
They were both transported to the police station for booking and processing.
