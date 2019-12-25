A man whose erratic driving in front of a police car led to a traffic stop was recently arrested and charged with the possession of marijuana, the police found the substance due to the strong odor emitting from the vehicle pulled over, police records state.
Gorge Christopher Giron, 31, a resident of the 500 block of Jeffrey Drive, was arrested on Dec. 11, at 3:43 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue L and East Gibbs Street, and charged with the possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, according to the arrest report.
On that date, Del Rio Police Department Officer Joseph Toro was on patrol at the intersection of Bedell Avenue and Gibbs Street when he observed a BMW westbound on Gibbs Street stay stationary when it had the green light right of way, according to the incident report.
Toro started following the vehicle, which pulled over into a local business, K&G Motor Service, 1010 East Gibbs, Apt. B, the report states.
Toro activated the emergency lights on his patrol unit, and the driver initially attempted to walk away from the scene; the officer asked the driver to remain in the vehicle, the report states.
Toro made contact with the driver, identified as Gorge Christopher Giron, II, and the officer immediately detected the odor of fresh marijuana emitting from the vehicle and Giron’s person, the report states.
Toro asked Giron to step out of the vehicle and handcuffed him due to the suspected narcotics in the vehicle, the report states.
After patting the suspect down for weapons, Toro initiated a probable cause search of the vehicle, the report states.
Once backup arrived the suspect was patted down and officers located a bag containing a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, Giron was arrested and transported to the GEO Val Verde County Jail for booking and processing, the report states.
The marijuana was weighed at a triple beam balance scale and weighed 4.7 grams, according to the incident report.
