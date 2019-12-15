Most of you reading this column probably already subscribe to the Del Rio News-Herald. Thank you! Some of you read someone else’s copy. Be sure to thank the subscriber – your family member, friend, or coworker – who made that possible.
I definitely know about those of you who read it in the libraries. Take the time to thank the librarians for choosing to spend some of your hard-earned tax dollars to make the newspaper freely available to everyone.
Now, here’s a great gift idea for the holidays. Give a subscription to the DRNH to a loved one on a fixed budget. Then again, what about your own family? What will you get? Let’s see:
• News, of course, about our local, state, and federal government and their doings so we can watch over them and keep them focused on our needs
• News reports by Karen Gleason, Ruben Cantu, Atzimba Morales, and Brian Argabright – journalists striving to get the facts straight about what’s going on in Del Rio
• Regular columns by regular folks with various viewpoints – like Bill Bouldin, Luis Rosas, Gene Chapman, Dot Steed, Larry Locker, Marita Hayes, Billy Holland, Brother J, Dave McNeely, and me – to get you thinking and talking and connecting
• Letters to the Editor from just about anybody who cares to coherently string some words together about an issue
• Photos of our friends and neighbors doing good things for Del Rio so we can applaud their efforts
• Obituaries so we can honor those who have passed on
• Crime reports that remind us all to be good because crime does not pay
• Sports news – mostly local – so we can encourage physical fitness and practice sportsmanship
• School news – especially the school board – so we can oversee the kind of education our youth are receiving
• Calendar of upcoming events to keep us in touch with what our neighbors and friends are doing to make life in Del Rio better so we can have a chance to join in
• Advertisements from our local businesses and classified ads so we can keep our economy working for us
• A copy of Del Rio Grande magazine delivered monthly along with your paper
• PLUS every subscriber has full access to the e-edition of the paper so you can keep up-to-date online as well as access articles from the past
So, here again is that great gift idea for the holidays. Give a year’s subscription to the Del Rio News Herald to a loved one on a fixed budget or anyone else you know and care about. Just go to delrionewsherald.com/site/services to subscribe online, or call 830-775-1551, or stop by their office at 2205 North Bedell. Come on, just do it!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
