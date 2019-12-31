Del Rio Economic Development Corporation (DREDC) members took time during their last meeting of the year to review goals and objectives for the year ahead.
City Economic Development Director Oriana Fernandez presented the DREDC board with a list of goals and objectives for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 during the board’s Dec. 19 meeting. She said items on the list were projects the DREDC had previously discussed or approved for support.
Fernandez said she separated the list into two categories: future projects under formal review through a resolution or letter of support and current projects under review through a resolution or letter of support.
“This is a working document, a work plan,” she noted.
DREDC Vice Chair Jerry Simpton noted the current projects being supported through a resolution or letter of support use up all of the EDC’s current fund balance. Those projects include dedication of up to $1 million from the corporation’s current fund balance for the design and construction of two additional lanes of traffic between the Del Rio Port of Entry and the international bridge, up to $40,000 for advertising for commercial air service in Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and support for the extension of the runway at Del Rio International Airport,
“These (projects) use up the money we’ve accumulated, the $1.3 million,” Simpton said.
Simpton also reviewed some of the items on the list of future projects the DREDC board had discussed.
Among those was the planned reconstruction of Frontera Lane, a project being spearheaded by Val Verde County Commissioners Court. The project came under discussion after the DREDC board learned the construction bids the county recently received for the project were much higher than had been anticipated.
“The county rejected those bids and instructed the engineering firm to redesign and try to cut costs. They were over about $3 million,” Simpton said.
He said the Texas Department of Transportation also has committed another $1 million to the project.
“So right now, before the redesign, they (the county) are short about $2 million,” Simpton said.
Simpton said although he did not know if the city council would endorse the DREDC’s support of the Frontera Lane project, he recommended it be left on the list.
“I recommend we leave it in there as part of our goals and objectives,” he said.
In addition to the Frontera Lane reconstruction, other projects and planned projects on the DREDC list include funding of a new master plan for street and infrastructure growth to support city expansion, consideration of a fourth Del Rio Industrial Park, rebuilding the DREDC fund balance to a target of $1 million “as a reserve for direct job payments or job creation/retention projects” and providing funding for the city to continue administrative support of the DREDC by city administrators like Fernandez, the city attorney and others.
“Everything we have on our goals list, I think, needs to stay on there, and I recommend we revisit this every meeting, so we can speak freely about the future and what we want to do,” DREDC board member Lucas Gilliam said.
DREDC Chair Leo Martinez said the goals and objectives document will also help guide future boards.
“I think it’s a great idea to have this, because the board, our board, will change over time, and the new members coming in can always rearrange the priorities. I know when I came on (the board), there were no such objectives, and I think it’s a great thing for us to keep our focus on the direction we think the city needs to go,” Martinez said.
Martinez asked if a motion was needed to maintain the list of goals and objectives and to keep that list on the DREDC agenda for every meeting, and Gilliam made that motion.
DREDC board member Mark Brown gave the second.
The motion was approved unanimously.
