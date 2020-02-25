I’m wondering if anyone else has trouble with the AMC channel on Sunday night’s broadcast of The Walking Dead. The channel seems to work fine at any other time or day but just falls apart on Sunday night. And only when it’s TWD season. Spectrum supposedly boosts the signal if you complain but … its still bad.
breaking hot
Popular show and channel issues
Ruben Cantu
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Suspect at large after shooting near Uvalde
- Pets and their humans enjoy day at the park
- Yankees outfielder granted restraining order against fan
- Creators of original Phanatic call redesign 'an afront'
- No panic but European virus response can be a bit confusing
- Barr to meet with Senate Republicans on surveillance laws
- Unknown no more, Mitchell eyes defending Honda Classic win
- Court closes courthouse door on slain Mexican teen's family
- Lions cut DT 'Snacks' Harrison after 1-year, $11M extension
- Pompeo blasts China, Iran for response to virus outbreak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.