I’m wondering if anyone else has trouble with the AMC channel on Sunday night’s broadcast of The Walking Dead. The channel seems to work fine at any other time or day but just falls apart on Sunday night. And only when it’s TWD season. Spectrum supposedly boosts the signal if you complain but … its still bad.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.