A very tragic and worrisome incident rocked a small town near the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday, when in broad daylight a group of gang members, identified by Mexican authorities as members of the Cartel del Noreste (northeast drug cartel) attacked the city hall of Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico.
The town, population 6,000, had a very small police force which was ill equipped and trained to face a situation like this, not to mention they were outmanned and outgunned.
While Coahuila state officials have said 17 suspects were killed and 10 more were arrested, residents told local media that at one point nearly 60 cartel members engaged in the hourlong shooting against local, state and federal police officers, as well as members of the Mexican armed forces.
Four state police officers were killed in the gun fight, as well as two civilians.
Backup arrived in town within an hour, after the initial scuffle with local officials.
Officials said 18 vehicles were seized, and they recovered four getaway vehicles that had been hijacked by the suspects. Also seized were 21 .223 caliber rifles, six Barret .50 caliber rifles, tactical gear including helmets, vests, ammunition and magazines, and tire spikes.
Coahuila Gov. Miguel Ángel Riquelme told local media that the gang members had the intention of burning down the city hall, but they lost the gasoline containers they had brought with them amid the initial response from law enforcement officials, so they only riddled the building with bullets.
This didn’t happen in Iraq or Afghanistan, this shooting took place less than an hour away from Eagle Pass, and less than 30 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in a straight line.
The vehicles the cartel members arrived in were not disguised or otherwise hiding from the community, they were emblazoned with the cartel’s initials “CDN” and “Operativo Coahuila” or Coahuila Operation.
This was no random attack or attempt to intimidate local officials, this was a carefully planned attack with a clear goal, trying to show officials who is in charge.
Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was once a fierce critic of one of his predecessors, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, who most noticeably started utilizing members of the Mexican military forces in the war against drugs.
Now as president and sticking by his principle, Obrador has made “Abrazos, no balazos,” or “Hugs, not bullets,” a policy of his administration.
Although the cartel violence is nothing new – Villa Union is located 12 miles southeast from Allende, the site of a 2011 massacre involving the Zetas cartel, in which 70 people were killed, according to the official death toll.
But either because drug violence it is now more visible than ever due to the widespread use of social media and members of these small communities documenting everything that is happening, or maybe because violence is really intensifying, we are now seeing first-hand what these drug wars look like.
The victims, the faces of people are now more real than ever. Their neighbors, family members, friends and acquaintances, they live amongst us, they are our neighbors and co-workers.
The borderland violence is real, and the current strategy to fight it is not working.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.