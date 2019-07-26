Whether you’re in need of notebooks, rulers or running shoes, the office of the Texas Comptroller is reminding shoppers they can save money on those and other items during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-11.
The law exempts sales tax on qualified items – such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks – priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach towels with lunch boxes, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on supplies families need before the school bell rings,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “As a father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”
Shoppers this year will save an estimated $102.2 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
Some of the items qualifying for discounted prices include some clothing and accessories. To qualify for the tax sales holiday items purchased must be priced under $100 among other requirements.
In school supplies, exempt items include binders, blackboard chalk, book bags, calculators, cellophane tape, compasses, composition books, crayons, erasers, folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila, glue, paste and paste sticks, highlighters, index cards, index card boxes, some kits depending upon the taxable value of the items in them, legal pads, lunch boxes, markers (including dry erase markers), notebooks, paper – loose leaf ruled notebook, paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper.
Also pencil boxes and other school supply boxes, pencil sharpeners, pencils, pens, protractors, rulers, scissors, writing tablets, and more.
A comprehensive list of apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.