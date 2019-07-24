A Del Rio man was arrested at the Del Rio port of entry after becoming unruly and threatening to stab a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer. Juan Adrian Rojas, 32, a resident of James Drive, in Del Rio, was arrested on July 11, at 2:55 a.m.
A Del Rio Police Department incident report states Rojas was arrested after a customs officer said Rojas had threatened to stab him.
The customs officer stated he had initially made contact with Rojas because he was highly intoxicated and stumbling as he walked on the international bridge.
The customs officer, the report states, was in fear of imminent serious bodily injury when he was trying to perform his duties.
Rojas was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causes fear of serious bodily injury, a Class B misdemeanor.
He was transported for processing.
